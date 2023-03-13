How to Get Weapon Mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Weapon mods are an underrated feature in Destiny 2, and new and old players are having a hard time figuring out where they can acquire weapon mods in Lightfall. Since buildcrafting got major changes with new mods, people are wondering how Destiny 2 Lightfall changes weapon mods.

Where to Get Weapon Mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Weapon mods are supposed to be sold by Banshee-44 in the Tower. Banshee-44 is the Gunsmith and he offers bounties, featured weapons, and more. But one thing he is missing in Lightfall is weapon mods.

On the official Destiny 2 support page, new and old players alike are reporting that Banshee-44 doesn’t sell weapons mods in Lightfall. Bungie has responded that they are “aware of players reporting similar issues and are investigating.”

With that said, it can be confirmed that Banshee-44 should offer weapon mods that rotate daily or weekly and are bought with Glimmer. He isn’t doing that so far in Destiny 2 Lightfall and Bungie is working on fixing it, just like they are working on fixing the invisible bug.

For now, the only way to get weapon mods is by opening rank-up Engrams from Banshee-44. There is no guarantee that you’ll get a weapon mod and it’ll always be random, but that’s the best we got so far.

There are weapon mods associated with specific Raids in Destiny 2, so you can try completing the Root of Nightmares Raid to see if you get any weapon mods. If you do that, you’ll first need to know how to beat the Cataclysm encounter.

Hopefully, the general weapon mods that make your guns stronger against specific enemies, have less recoil, and other useful perks come back soon. For now, keep grinding out bounties from Banshee-44 to try and unlock all the general weapon mods.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023