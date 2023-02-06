Fallout 76 has a wide variety of chems and consumables for players to use, and Addictol is one of the most sought-after items in the game. Addictol is a rare, powerful chem that can help players remove addictions from their character. Because of this, it’s become a valuable commodity in the game. In Fallout 76, Addictol can be found in various locations, but it’s not always easy to come by. Here’s how to get an Addictol in Fallout 76.

How to Get Addictol in Fallout 76

First, it’s essential to know that the Addictol cannot be crafted in this game. Therefore, you can only get your hands on one by looting certain places in Appalachia. The easiest way to get Addictol is to visit Wavy Willard’s Water Park, where one can be found behind Slither Slide at the back of the park. Since this area is filled with polluted water, you’ll want to ensure you have plenty of RadAway and Rad X on hand before entering.

Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor is also a great alternative to find Addictol in Fallout 76. This building is located in Morgantown, in the Forest region of Appalachia. Upon entering, you should be able to spot an Addictol lying behind a desk on the main floor. Just a heads up, you can only enter this building through the break room from the back since the front part is inaccessible.

If you like a bit of challenge, the Morgantown Airport also has a fixed spawn location for an Addictol. Here, you can find an Addictol inside the Medical Laboratory hanger, on the ground floor, on the collapsible table in the waiting area behind the first door to the left. Just ensure you are well prepared before entering this place because you can expect to run into several horrendous creatures.

Another excellent place to find an Addictol is by going to Ella Ames’ bunker in the swampy area of Appalachia. In the bunker, head downstairs to her lab, and you should be able to find an Addictol on the metal shelf on the wall. Once obtained, Addictol can instantly cure the player of any addictions they may have acquired in-game. It also gives the player a “clean slate,” meaning they will no longer suffer from any status effects from other consumed chems. This makes it an excellent option for players looking to make a fresh new build in the game.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023