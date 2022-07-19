How to get All Trophies and Achievements in As Dusk Falls

The first game from INTERIOR/NIGHT, As Dusk Falls is an interactive drama that features a cinematic story with incredible performances and a captivating art style. PC players are enjoying the best of both worlds as Stray and As Dusk Falls have been released today simultaneously on PC and their own respective consoles: for Stray, PlayStation, and for As Dusk Falls, Xbox. As Dusk Falls has released day one on Xbox Game Pass. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in As Dusk Falls and how to get them.

All Trophies and Achievements in As Dusk Falls

If you’re wondering how one could miss any trophies or achievements in a game that is basically a playable movie, As Dusk Falls will have you making uncompromising decisions that will change your playthrough each time. Certain decisions will open new avenues in the story, so it will take multiple playthroughs to get all 50 trophies and achievements in this game. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in As Dusk Falls:

And So It Begins… – Complete Chapter 1

– Complete Chapter 1 Cop Out – Secret

– Secret Message Received – Secret

– Secret Tables Turned – Secret

– Secret Point Blank – Secret

– Secret Code Breaker – Correctly enter Dante’s safe code

– Correctly enter Dante’s safe code Smooth Criminal – Secret

– Secret Bungled – Secret

– Secret Caught in a Trap – Complete Chapter 2

– Complete Chapter 2 Paging Dr. Walker – Secret

– Secret What’s Your Emergency – Secret

– Secret Dodged A Bullet – Secret

– Secret Lifesaver – Secret

– Secret Keeping The Faith – Secret

– Secret What’s Done is Done – Secret

– Secret Unforgivable – Secret

– Secret New Dawn – Complete Chapter 3

– Complete Chapter 3 Better the Devil You Kno w – Secret

w – Secret Long Arm of the Law – Secret

– Secret Second Chance – Secret

– Secret She’s Coming with Us – Secret

– Secret Take Me Instead – Secret

– Secret Resurrection – Secret

– Secret Buried Alive – Secret

– Secret From Dusk ’til Dawn – Complete chapters 1-3 of As Dusk Falls

– Complete chapters 1-3 of As Dusk Falls Into The Woods – Complete Chapter 4

– Complete Chapter 4 Invincible – Secret

– Secret Once a Holt – Secret

– Secret Brothers in Arms – Secret

– Secret Hands in the Air – Secret

– Secret No Going Back – Secret

– Secret Trail of Breadcrumbs – Secret

– Secret Cabin? What Cabin? – Secret

– Secret Runaways – Complete Chapter 5

– Complete Chapter 5 Bullseye – Win the darts challenge with the trucker

– Win the darts challenge with the trucker Plead the 5th – Secret

– Secret Heart to Heart – Secret

– Secret You’re On Your Own – Secret

– Secret Bonnie and Clyde – Secret

– Secret Cuba Libre – Secret

– Secret Jailbird – Secret

– Secret Past, Tense – Complete Chapter 6

– Complete Chapter 6 Breaking Bread – Secret

– Secret Most Wanted – Secret

– Secret Stay of Execution – Secret

– Secret Enough is Enough – Secret

– Secret Into The Wild – Secret

– Secret Free Bird – Secret

– Secret Almost Made It – Secret

– Secret End of the Road – Complete chapters 4-6 of As Dusk Falls

You’re likely to complete at least 40% of the trophies or achievements on your first playthrough. The trophies and achievements have been hidden in order to protect the integrity of the story. If you want to know all of the revealed trophies and achievements, stay tuned at Attack of the Fanboy.

If you’re looking for more As Dusk Falls content, be sure to check out our As Dusk Falls page. If you are a fan of gaming in general, Attack of the Fanboy covers just about everything you can imagine. From Genshin Impact and Fortnite to Powerwash Simulator and Soulframe, we cover it all.

As Dusk Falls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.