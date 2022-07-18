Genshin Impact: All Toy Castle Missing Pieces Locations

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Summer Fantasia is here and with it comes a brand new mission and playable area called Fischl’s Domain. Players will be able to get Fischl for free and grab some easy Primogems by completing the story quest. There are multiple objectives throughout the new Fischl’s Domain area and one of them is finding the two toy castle missing pieces. Here is how to do just that in Genshin Impact.

All Toy Castle Missing Pieces in Genshin Impact

Once you are into the Fischl Domain quest, you’ll be tasked with finding two missing pieces of the toy castle. To do that, you’ll need to follow these steps.

Here are the steps for finding the first toy castle missing piece in Genshin Impact:

Cross the courtyard, kill the enemies ahead, and interact with the Gaze of the Deep. Move the lens down until the purple emblem is in the center of your vision. A white circle will appear when you are close. Continue right and kill the enemies. Open the Precious Chest at the end of the path which holds the Nightwatch Contract. Go back to the first Gaze of the Deep and continue straight down the stairs. Halfway on the path, jump to the path on your right. Go to the Gaze of the Deep and center the lens on the box with the purple emblem. Enter the cage elevator. Continue left and up the ladder. Interact with the Gaze of the Deep and center the lens on the box. Travel back toward the caged elevator and climb the other ladder. Continue up the stair, eliminate the enemies, and collect the first toy castle missing piece.

Here are the steps for finding the second toy castle missing piece in Genshin Impact:

Travel back to the central courtyard and go down the other path. Climb the ladder on the box and fly over to the next platform. Continue past the Gaze of the Deep and kill the enemies. Travel to the Gaze of the Deep at the end of the path. Center the lens on the purple box, then travel to the other two Gaze of the Deep and repeat the process. For the second Gaze of the Deep, zoom all the way out and focus on the box on the left. For the last Gaze of the Deep, zoom all the way out, focus on the box on the left, and line up the ladders. Climb the ladder on the purple box. Clear the enemies and continue forward. Interact with the Noticeboard at the end of the path and leap down. Land on the platform with the two Gaze of the Deep. For the left Gaze of the Deep, focus the lens on the small box and line it up with the big box behind it. For the right Gaze of the Deep, focus the lens on the small box and put it to the left of the big box. Climb the ladder on the right side and wrap around the exterior of the building for a Precious Chest and a Nightwatch Contract. Follow the path of the wind, climb the stairs, and clear out the enemies. Collect the second toy castle missing piece at the top. Enter the caged elevator and you’ve completed this section of the quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.