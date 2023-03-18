How to Get Breast Enhancement Surgery in BitLife

Image: BitLife

When your character’s happiness starts to falter in BitLife, you’ll need to complete a number of activities to bring your stat back up. Sometimes this comes down to altering the appearance of your character wherever you can. When you’re a kid, this mostly comes down to changing your hair color or getting a funky hat, but this changes as your Bitizen starts to grow up.

Once you have your own income, you’re free to spend your money on your Bitizen however you like, and plastic surgery may be a decent option for a Bitizen desperate to enhance their features. Of course, it’s an expensive option, but it can be worthwhile if your character is struggling, so read on to discover how you can get breast enhancement surgery.

How to Get Plastic Surgery in BitLife

To access the plastic surgery menu in BitLife, head to the activities tab and scroll until you find plastic surgery, which is signified by a pair of scissors emote. Once you’ve selected this option, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of procedures. For example, for breast enhancement surgery, you’ll need to choose Breast Augmentation, signified by a melon emoji.

Once you’ve selected this, you’ll get to choose from two doctors. Depending on how large the green success rate bar is for each doctor will reflect on the price of the surgery, but you should expect to spend a few thousand on it. In addition, the reputable status of your doctor also reflects whether or not the procedure will go well or be botched.

Should the process be botched, you can sue the doctor for some payoff, close the app and re-attempt the surgery without losing any funds, or accept your fate and risk becoming a laughing stock among fellow Bitizens. Unfortunately, this is the case with several plastic surgery procedures within the game, but the risks are part of the fun of what BitLife has to offer.

- This article was updated on March 18th, 2023