How-to-Get-Citrine-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Gemstones play a pretty significant role within Disney Dreamlight Valley, whether that is in collecting for crafts or selling to make some extra coins. But with the amount of variety in gems and their sporadic locations across each of the valley’s biomes, it can be pretty challenging to narrow your search to find one specific stone. If you are looking for Citrine, there are two main biomes you should head toward to make the search significantly more accessible. So read on to find out where you can find some Citrine of your own.

Where to Find Citrine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Citrine is solely located within the Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust Biomes. Similarly to every gemstone, it can be mined from black rocks lining the base of cliffs with a pickaxe. While there’s no guarantee that Citrine will drop from these plain black rocks, if you find one with small yellow gemstones scattered across the surface, you will be guaranteed a Citrine Deposit. Although black stones within these locations aren’t abundant, they tend to respawn pretty quickly to provide ample opportunity to keep mining.

If you bring a high-level friend to assist with mining, there is a chance that you will receive two gemstones per node rather than just one. The general rule of thumb suggests that the higher your friend’s level, the higher your chances of receiving a double drop. Additionally, this increased dropped rate may increase your odds of finding a shiny Citrine, which quadruples the standard variant’s worth. So while one Citrine will sell for 380 coins, a shiny piece will sell for 1,500 coins. If you are fortunate enough to receive a double drop, you can either sell the spare gemstone for a few extra coins or perhaps save it for a future crafting recipe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022