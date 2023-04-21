How to get Dead Island 2 with AMD Rewards

Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

After nearly eight years, Dead Island 2 is finally here, and players are eager to get their hands on a copy. Although Dead Island 2 is available on almost every console in the current generation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. promised that PC gamers who buy one of their Radeon series graphics cards would receive a free copy of Dead Island 2. For those who purchased a Radeon, here’s how to claim your copy of Dead Island 2.

How to Claim Your Dead Island 2 AMD Reward

To claim a free copy of Dead Island 2, you must purchase a Radeon RX series GPU for your PC. Radeon RX GPUs included in the bundle are the Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT, RX 6650 XT, RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, RX 6900 XT, and RX 6950 XT. You should also confirm that the retailer you are buying the Radeon GPU from is partaking in the deal before you purchase a GPU.

Once you’ve purchased a Radeon RX GPU, complete the online registration process and activate your GPU’s warranty. After this is done, you’ll receive a retail code for your copy of Dead Island 2. Input this code at AMD’s online rewards redemption portal, and you should be able to receive a copy of Dead Island 2 you can download to your PC. However, AMD’s game deals have been accused of not working in the past, meaning that you may encounter some technical issues.

AMD’s deal also allows players to get a free copy of The Callisto Protocol, giving players who want to kill zombies but might not be interested in playing Dead Island 2 a reason to consider buying a Radeon RX GPU. That being said, Dead Island 2’s high-quality graphics and bright color palette make it an excellent title to test the limits of your new Radeon RX GPU.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023