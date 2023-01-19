How to Get Harmony Leapstones in Lost Ark

As you journey through Lost Ark, you’ll be rewarded for any endeavors with a considerable amount of items. Each item you come across will have a rarity scale attached, which symbolizes how frequently you can stumble across them and is a great signifier of how important they will become throughout the game. Rare items are obviously more challenging to come by but can be essential for upgrades and progression, and Harmony Leapstones is a prime example of things which are necessary for honing gear, but they can be pretty challenging to track down. So, read on to find out where to head to gather some.

Where to Find Harmony Leapstones in Lost Ark

There are only a few methods of finding Harmony Leapstones, which is one of the reasons they’re so elusive in Lost Ark. Although they are occasionally rewarded as log-in bonuses, one of the most reliable ways of finding them is by completing Chaos Dungeons or Guardian Raids. The first time you complete these tasks, you’ll be rewarded with Harmony Leapstones aplenty, but the more you repeat them, the fewer you’ll receive. So, if you’re looking for a way to easily farm them, completing Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids over and over again is a guaranteed reward, but you’ll have to spend a lot of time doing this due to the scale you receive.

There are several other alternatives to find Harmony Leapstones, like visiting the Symael NPC on their weekly visit, raiding Ghost Ships, or timed in-game events, which will offer high-quality rewards depending on how many goals you reach. Once again, referencing the rarity of the item, you may find it harder to come across them unless you’re completing Chaos Dungeons and Raids, but sometimes taking the risk of using a different method to find Leapstones can return a higher bounty.

Lost Ark is available on PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023