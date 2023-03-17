How to Get Infernal Fruits in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Image: Platinum Games

Keeping Cereza and Cheshire strong enough to face every enemy you meet in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon may sound easy, but you’ll become incredibly dependent on unlocking skills and abilities to increase your strength as you progress through various chapters within the game.

However, you won’t automatically unlock new skills and more powerful abilities as you progress. Instead, you’ll rely heavily on items you win during specific challenges to unlock skills and abilities, and depending on which strength you’re trying to unlock, a few of these items are much harder to find than others. Infernal Fruits are one of the many items you’ll need access to, so read on to find out how you can find them.

Where to Find Infernal Fruits in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Infernal Fruits can be unlocked by completing Tir Na Nog challenges throughout Avalon Forest, similar to many items you’ll need to improve your strengths, such as Moon Pearls and Vitality Petals. Although these challenges are optional, and you’re free to complete them anytime, they’re worth facing to farm some materials and increase your strength.

Since Infernal Fruits are used for Cheshire’s abilities, you’ll need to gather a fair few of them should you want to unlock more of Cheshire’s skill tree outside of the skills unlocked via Avalon Drops. Because of this, Infernal Fruits are slightly more challenging to come by than other materials. However, it’s important to remember that Tir Na Nog Challenges can be re-visited if you don’t want to complete them immediately, so you’re always free to return to them when needed.

Most Tir Na Nog Challenges require Cheshier and Cereza to work together, so it’s best you keep both characters up to scratch with each other’s abilities, too, so one doesn’t begin to outweigh the other on the battlefield.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023