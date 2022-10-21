Money is a valuable asset to have in New Tales from the Borderlands if you want to look your best. Character customization is the only thing you can spend your money on in the game, but finding money throughout the game isn’t well explained. Here is how to get money quickly in New Tales from the Borderlands.

How to Get Money Quickly in New Tales from the Borderlands

There are two primary ways to get money in New Tales from the Borderlands. The first, easiest, and quickest is by opening green locks in open areas. Every time you are given control of the characters in an open area, search around for any and all the containers and boxes with a green light.

Every time you open a green locked box, you’ll receive some amount of money. Before you know it, you’ll have enough for any skin you want. If you open every interactable box and thing in an open area, you’ll also find all of the Vaultlanders in the game.

The second way to get money in New Tales from the Borderlands is by saying and doing the right thing. Well, it might not necessarily be the right thing, but the correct thing. For instance, if you choose wisely with Reba, you can earn 3,500 dollars. Also, if you shoot the right things as Octavio when fighting the Tediore invaders, you’ll earn a couple stacks of thousands.

Basically, if you want to get money quickly in New Tales from the Borderlands, open everything and hope that you make the right decisions. While some decisions will shape what ending you get, others will determine if you get a hefty sum of money or nothing at all.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022