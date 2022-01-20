Monster Hunte Rise gives its players, in true Monster Hunter fashion, the ability to gather an insane amount of different resources, many of which can then be used to craft many items, including pieces of armor and a wide number of different weapons, each featuring their own playstyle and strengths. With that said, so that you can get access to many great items in MH Rise, we will now tell you how to get the Nargacuga Cutwing crafting material in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Get Nargacuga Cutwing in Monster Hunter Rise

As its name implies, you can get a Nargacuga Cutwing in Monster Hunter Rise by either killing, breaking, or carving a low-rank Nargacuga. You can find a Nargacuga in both Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest. The monster is weak against both thunder and fire. On the other hand, we recommend that you avoid using water, ice, and dragon-type weapons against the monster, as he has high resistance against all of the elements. We also recommend that you use physical weapons during the hunt, as you have a high chance of getting a Nargacuga Cutwing by breaking the monsters’ cutwings during the battle.

To increase the chances of getting the item during your hunts, don’t forget to bring a high-level Gathering Palico with you, as there’s an 11% chance of your companion getting the item during the hunt.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC.