How To Get Onyx in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gamers coming back into the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley after an absence may be overwhelmed with festive cheer with the newest update for the title. Alongside the introduction of Woody, Buzz, and Stitch, players have been treated to new recipes and new gems to find in the wild.

However, with the introduction of Onyx, players are scratching their heads while trying to find this tricky material. Is it in a normal location, or do players need to search far and wide before they’ll be able to add it to their ever-growing collection of shiny objects? Let’s dive right in and find out!

Where To Find Onyx In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thankfully, Onyx is quite simple to find once players know where to look. It’s just waiting for it to actually drop that is the hard part. Players will be able to mine rocks around the island like they normally do for a chance to get this rare material but may find the task more difficult due to its low drop rate.

This just means that players will need to hit more rocks than normal to make this happen. Alongside all of the new additions, new Royal Tool enhancements have been added to give players a boost when it comes to finding materials. However, to get the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, players will need to find some Onyx first.

Farming for different materials is going to be the easiest way to finally receive this item. Smashing every rock that players come across is going to be the only way, currently, to obtain this special material.

Alongside this new material and the newest character additions, players will be able to bake and cook some festive dishes. Players will be able to make scrumptious Gingerbread Cookies, the iconic holiday Fruitcake, and even the decadent Yule Log to share with their favorite villagers.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022