If you want to gain an edge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battles, you need to get your hands on Perrserker. This rare and powerful steel-type Pokemon is the perfect choice for six-star Tera Raid battles, as it has a mighty power-up move that can boost and stack all the steel moves in your party. Since Perrserker is a Pokemon that doesn’t roam in the wild in Paldea, you’ll need to put in some effort to find it. However, you don’t need to worry because this guide will cover everything you need to know about how to get Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to Get Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can get Perrserker by evolving Galarian Meowth. As this is the only way you can obtain Perrserker, you’ll naturally want to get your hands on a Galarian Meowth first. For this, you must head to the Academy and take all the language classes from Professor Salvatore. To take the language class, you can head to the front desk in the Academy and let the NPC with a Psyduck or Gengar near them know you’d like to take the language class. Thankfully, this process can be quick if you know all the correct language class answers.

Once you have completed all the language classes, you must initiate a conversation with Professor Salvatore. Make sure you speak to him in the Staff Room, Schoolyard, Biology Lab, and then in the Staff Room again. Upon completing all the conversations with Professor Salvatore, you will finally be rewarded a Galarian Meowth.

When the Galarian Meowth reaches level 28, it will evolve into Perrserker, known as the Viking Pokemon. The Perrserker retains its form as a bipedal cat-looking Pokemon and is said to have dangerous claws that form daggers when extended. While waiting for the Galarian Meowth to reach this form can take a while, you can use the Lucky Egg to speed things up.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023