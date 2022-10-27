How to Get Pumpkin With Sweets in Escape From Tarkov

The Escape From Tarkov Halloween event is now live after the latest update, and this patch brings several spooky additions to each of Tarkov’s maps. A new item called Pumpkin With Sweets has been added to the game as well, and these pumpkins contain useful goods that will help you survive your next raid. Be careful when you head out to find them, however, since Tarkov’s rules have changed slightly with the new event. You may find unexpected lighting conditions or surprise bosses where you least expect them. Here’s how to get a Pumpkin With Sweets in Escape From Tarkov.

Escape From Tarkov Pumpkin With Sweets Explained

You can find a Pumpkin With Sweets just like any other item in Escape From Tarkov. Just load into a raid and search as many containers as you can. Eventually, you’ll come across one. You can also get them by opening Scav cases and any other way you can get items in Escape From Tarkov.

Once you have a Pumpkin With Sweets in your possession, you can open it to receive a random selection of food. This item can’t be opened during a raid though, so you’ll have to wait until you get back to enjoy your sweet treats. There’s nothing else that you can do with these pumpkins and there’s no harm in opening them, so there’s no need to hang onto them.

Plus, having some extra food on hand is incredibly helpful with all the new Halloween modifiers currently active during this Escape From Tarkov event. Daytime raids can be much darker than usual now, some bosses can appear on other maps with increased health, and several random effects can happen at the beginning of each raid during the event period. It can be annoying for veteran Tarkov players who just want to keep grinding through the next wipe, but an event like this is a great way to spice up the usual Tarkov extraction gameplay.

Escape From Tarkov is available now on PC.