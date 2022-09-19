How to get Reboot Rally Items and Rewards in Fortnite

Reboot Rally is a unique campaign launched by Epic Games, aimed at inviting new players, and old but inactive players back to Fortnite. This is very similar to the Reboot-a-Friend campaign that they keep on organizing every now and then. Available for a couple of weeks, you can complete the challenges associated with this event to earn some free rewards in the game.

However, before you start gathering your friends for this event, you need to remember that the friend you’re “rebooting” should have played less than 2 hours of Fortnite 30 days prior to the start of the event. If your friend has played for more than 2 hours, neither of you will be able to participate in the event. That said, here’s a list of rewards that you can earn from the Reboot Rally event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Reboot Rally Rewards

There are four different cosmetic items that you can earn from this event. Each cosmetic item unlocks at different point-based milestones. You earn points by completing daily challenges with your friend. These challenges are very simple and mainly focus on you and your friend playing the game together.

That said, here are the different rewards along with the number of points you need in order to unlock them:

50 points : Barb-B-Q Emoticon

: Barb-B-Q Emoticon 100 points : Freshly Forged Wrap

: Freshly Forged Wrap 150 points : Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

: Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe 200 points: Fiery Descent Glider

All these items are a part of the Renegade Flames set and cannot be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop just yet. It’s unclear if Epic Games will release these cosmetic items in the store at a later date. That said, you can only earn these rewards if you’re playing with a friend. You can invite your friends from the Reboot Rally event panel itself.

In case you don’t find a friend, you can always make a brand new account on a different device and “reboot” yourself. In case you do not have a different device, you can always head over to any of the cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW and make an account there. Once you’re done making that account, hop onto Fortnite and invite your other account, and start playing on both devices simultaneously.

Reboot Rally is the perfect time to rally your friends into playing Fortnite! Grab a friend who has been offline for more than 30 days or is a completely new player and you'll be eligible to start unlocking these Reboot Rally rewards. Find out more: https://t.co/6tysdz6UbQ pic.twitter.com/eflvoOpwqL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2022

It’s unclear if the above method works, but it definitely is a possibility. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, feel free to try it out for yourself. If it works out, well and good. And if it doesn’t, then you might have to find a real friend who hasn’t played Fortnite in a while.

According to the official Reboot Rally blog post by Epic Games, you do not have to complete all the challenges with the same friend. You can complete one challenge with one friend and then the rest with someone else, provided they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned above. Moreover, 3+ member teams are also allowed, as long as there is one eligible member on the team.

That’s all we have for you for now. For more guides, check out our Fortnite Guides here. And don’t forget to watch out for that overdose of Chrome in the game! Good luck, looper!

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, and PC.