How to Get Sea Snails Fast in Splatoon 3

Super Sea Snails are one of the currencies Splatoon 3 utilizes in exchange for a number of in-game perks. However, they are one of the more challenging currencies due to their limited availability, which has left players confused about where they can find them. Read on to find out how you can earn Super Sea Snails.

Where to Find Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

Players can only access Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3 by taking part in online Splatfests. As you challenge players and battle it out, you’ll earn Splatfest EXP, which will increase your Splatfest title. The higher your Splatfest title, the more Sea Snails you’ll receive at the end of the event. However, you don’t need to win the event to gain rewards, but you’ll receive fewer snails than those who do win. So the best way to keep earning is by frequently taking part.

Super Sea Snails can be exchanged with Murch for gear perks and abilities. They are used to raise the Star Power of gear while adding additional ability slots. Players will also have the option to re-roll their abilities; however, this process is completely random, so there’s a chance you may not get the perks you’re looking for. But you will receive ability chunks for it.

Increasing the Star Power of your gear will gain an ability slot for every new star until the gear reaches its max amount. After that, the gear’s stats are enhanced, and you won’t be able to increase the star power of a piece of gear any further.

Murch can be found at the right side of the lobby’s entrance but will only speak to the player after they’ve hit level 4, as most vendors in Splatoon 3 seem to do. Since Splatfests only happen once in a while, it’s essential to spend your snails wisely following an event.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.