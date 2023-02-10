A big part of the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy is that you can do more than just learn spells and charms. Potion brewing is also quite a big part of the game, and it can give you the upper hand while in combat. One of them is the Thunderbrew potion, which is an extremely strong item to use especially when you’re heavily outnumbered. One of the harder ingredients to get is the Shrivelfig Fruit, so here’s where you can find them in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

This item can be obtained either by buying it from the vendor at The Magic Neep or it can be grown in a medium or large pot. So, with your first option; you can only buy a couple of these before the vendor runs out.

If you want a more steady source of this uncommon item, it’s best to grow it. After you have gone far enough into the game where you can use the Conjuring Spell, you can start setting down potting tables. What you will need to do after is visit Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade and buy the larger tables. This includes those that can hold medium-sized potting tables. Large ones can be bought too, but they are more expensive.

After buying the tables with the correct pot sizes, you must also visit The Magic Neep to buy the plant base to start growing your Shrivelfig. It costs about 450 galleons, so make sure you have looted those eye-chests and sold old gear so you have enough.

Now with all the materials you have, simply plant the seeds into the pot and wait for 12 in-game minutes. During that time, you might as well do some questing or exploring for more collectibles in and around Hogwarts!

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023