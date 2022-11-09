How-to-Get-Sovereign-Coals-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

The nine realms of God of War Ragnarok are home to a load of unique resources for players to harvest and utilize when possible. But due to the scale of how many resources players are required to gather, a level of rarity comes across the ones that are worth slightly more and can provide some valuable upgrades. Unfortunately for players on the hunt to find Sovereign Coals, they are among some of the more complicated things to track down, but once you know where to look, the search for them becomes slightly less intimidating. Read on to find out where you can track down Sovereign Coals in your game.

Where to Find Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok

Sovereign Coals can be found across the realms of God of War Ragnarok, but you will need to locate Draugr Holes. Because of their elusive locations, Sovereign Coals are one of the more challenging materials to come across, especially paired with the tense combat the Draugr proposes when disturbed. The majority of Draugr Holes will be encountered as you complete the game’s main storyline, but a few are slightly more hidden away. The positive of Draugr holes is they can be found across the realms, so no matter where you are, you can locate some coals.

One of the earliest opportunities players will have to receive Sovereign Coals is defeating the Hateful, which is an incredibly challenging combat sequence. Following this battle, you will receive a handful of Sovereign Coal alongside Dust of Realms. However, this boss is straightforward to miss. Since it doesn’t necessarily need to be completed to progress through the game’s storyline, there is a significant opportunity for players to lose out on collecting one of the rarest materials in the game.

God of War Ragnarök is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022