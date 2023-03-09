How to Get Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Terminal Overload is a new activity in Destiny 2 where the objective is for players to complete three stages that end with a hefty reward. These rewards involve Neomuna weapons, and the Terminal Overload activity is one of the primary ways to acquire such weapons.

After beating the final boss of stage 3, a chest will appear that requires a Terminal Overload key to open it. These keys are challenging to find as there are specific steps one must take to acquire them. This is how you get Terminal Overload Keys.

Where to Get Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2

For players to get Terminal Overload keys, one must finish the Stargazer quest at the Hall of Heroes. Completing this quest— which is essentially just a tutorial for these keys— will unlock a handful of ways to acquire the Terminal Overload Keys. These methods are as follows:

Complete Public Events.

Complete Patrols.

Open Any Chests.

Complete the Terminal Rewards Bounty from Nimbus.

Out of all the above options, players will have the highest chance of getting these keys by completing the Terminal Rewards Bounty from Nimbus. Players can take on this bounty once daily, which is guaranteed to reward them with the Terminal Overload Keys. On the other hand, the three different options have a low percentage.

Stages of Terminal Overload

To get access to the bonus chest and be able to use the Terminal Overload Keys, players need to complete the three stages of the event. Below is what each stage entails.

Stage 1

Defeat Shadow Legion Forces. Capture the Vex Sync Plate. Defeat the Minotaur Accompli boss. Defeat Ludus Array Foregaurd.

Stage 2

Defeat Shadow Legion Forces. Capture the Vex Sync Playe. Defeat the Minotaur Harpax Boss. Defeat Psion Spotters and Testu’udo Bulwark.

Stage 3

Defeat Sizmic the Net-Desecrator. Defeat Protometon Nexial Hijacker.

As you can see, there are many steps that players need to take to get access to the bonus chest. The effort will be well worth the reward as they will reward those who took the time to complete each stage with Strand Meditations, Legendary Gear Drops, and much more.

