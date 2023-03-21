How to Get the All-Black Shader in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has a vast array of shaders for you to try and collect so you will no doubt be always hunting for even more. Certain colors have been high in demand from players and one of these is all-black shaders. It can be very difficult to find a shader that makes your armor pieces a lot darker. This article will take you through how to get an all-black shader in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Erebos Glance Shader in Destiny 2

In order to get what is known as the “All-black” shader in Destiny 2 you will have to wait until week 9 of Season of Defiance in the Eververse Store. You will be able to find the Erebos Glance shader up for purchase on the week of 25 April, 2023. It is thought at the moment that the shader will be around 300 bright dust in total.

It should be noted that although the community is starting to hail this as the “all-black shader”, it isn’t entirely black. There is some slight sliver and purple throughout but it is the closest we have to an all-black shader. Other shaders released in the past such as Abyssinian Gold are also effective at making your character have much darker gear.

Can You Get the All-Black Destiny 2 Shader Outside of the Eververse Store?

It is not thought that you will be able to get the Erebos Glance shader from another source. In the future, there could be a chance you may get this shader from somewhere else but it is unlikely. Be sure to act quickly so you can try and acquire the shader when it arrives in the store.

For the time being, you will have to wait until Eververse gives you that opportunity to buy the Erebos Glance shader. However, you could instead decide to experiment with different shaders to get a close-to-all-black look — it is definitely worth a shot in the dark guardian.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023