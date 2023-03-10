How to Get the Havoc Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is one of the latest and most powerful weapons in Fortnite. With a suppressed sound and high accuracy, this weapon will surely give you an edge on the battlefield. That is, if you know exactly where to look for this weapon. In this guide, we will show you how to get the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and where you can find the mythic rarity version of it in Fortnite.

Where to Find the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle can be found in several places in Fortnite. One of the easiest methods to locate this weapon is to look for it in chests. Chests can be found in different locations around the map, such as inside houses, buildings, and even in POIs. It is important to note that the chances of finding this weapon from chests are random, but it’s still worth a try.

Another great way to find the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is to look for it on the ground. Like the Kinetic Blade, there’s a chance you’ll spot this weapon lying on the ground out in the open or inside buildings. Finally, you may be able to get this weapon from supply drops. These drops appear to fall from the sky every now and then, and it usually contains various weapons and healing items.

How to Get the Mythic Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

If you want to get your hands on the Mythic Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, you must defeat Highcard. Highcard is a new boss in Fortnite, which will spawn at different locations after the first storm. He can be seen spawning through a rift with two of his minions.

Use a mid or long-range weapon to take him and his helpers out from a safe distance. After defeating him, you’ll be able to loot the Mythic Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, a keycard, and some healing items to get you patched up and return to the battlefield.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023