How to Get the Hawkmoon in Destiny 2

No Hand Cannon fan in Destiny 2 can completely disregard the Hawkmoon. Initially locked behind a really difficult campaign in the game, this weapon is probably one of the best PvP weapons that you’ll ever come across in this looter shooter.

Although it isn’t that great in PvE, it’s one of the most used Hand Cannons in the Crucible. But how do you get your hands on this weapon?

Acquiring the Hawkmoon in Destiny 2

To get this weapon in the game right now, you will have to purchase it from Xur. This vendor drops by every weekend and stays till Tuesday until the weekly reset hits. While he does bring with him some really interesting Exotic weapon and armor pieces, he sells the Hawkmoon and the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic Scout Rifle as well.

To purchase the Hawkmoon, you’ll have to give Xur 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard, 125000 Glimmer, and 200 Legendary Shards. This system came into being after the Witch Queen expansion went live. Prior to the expansion, you could get the Hawkmoon by completing the mission, “As the Crow Flies”. It’s rather interesting to see that Hawkmoon wasn’t treated like a lot of other Exotics in the game. Whenever an Exotic quest is sunset, the weapon is sent to the Exotic Kiosk on the Tower. If you haven’t already guessed it, you’ll be able to purchase almost each and every Exotic weapon in the game from this kiosk.

The Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale are the only two exceptions to this rule. This is mainly because both these weapons used to drop with random rolls. So whenever Xur comes in every week, he brings with him a new roll for both these weapons. Not all rolls of the Hawkmoon are good. Some are downright disappointing. However, if you ever see Xur selling a Hawkmoon with Rangefinder and Hammer-Forged Rifling perks, make sure you get your hands on the weapon because these two happen to be the god rolls for it.

Speaking of Exotics, Bungie added a new Exotic known as the Revision Zero. You’ll be able to get your hands on this Pulse Rifle by completing the Hidden Shape mission in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022