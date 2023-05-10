How to Get the Heated Madness Blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

The mysterious new Koschei Complex has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode as a part of the Season 3 Reloaded update, and this secretive location is home to an all-new weapon blueprint that players can extract and use in other modes. The Season 3 Reloaded update brings new maps and operators to the game as well — plus the addition of Ranked Play in Warzone 2.0 — but this weapon blueprint is one of the better-kept secrets of this patch. Here’s how you can find and extract the Heated Madness blueprint in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode to add a thermal flair to your arsenal.

How to Get the Heated Madness Blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Heated Madness weapon blueprint is located in the Koschei Complex in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode. This is the only place the weapon blueprint can be obtained. Unlike DMZ’s other unlockable weapon blueprints, which are usually acquired by defeating bosses like the Chemist and extracting with their weapons, the Heated Madness blueprint is extracted in parts.

Once you make your way into the Koschei Complex, you can find Heated Madness parts as random drops throughout the area. Make sure to search every nook and cranny of the complex’s winding hallways and cramped rooms. Remember to bring night vision goggles too, since the underground complex doesn’t have the best lighting.

You’ll know you’ve found the right parts if the game tells you to extract the item to unlock a part of the Heated Madness blueprint. There are multiple parts to the weapon, like the barrel, grip, and magazine, so keep an eye out for them all.

Once you’ve acquired each part, you can assemble the full blueprint in the gunsmith by selecting the right attachments. You can use your extracted parts before finding the rest of them, however, so if you just want to rock the barrel, that’s totally possible.

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023