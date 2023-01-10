When it comes to the different enchantments you can get in Minecraft, few are more useful than the Infinity enchantment on a bow or crossbow. Ranged combat is one of the safest ways to deal with most mobs but having to carry around enough arrows for a whole adventure can take up precious inventory space. That’s where infinity comes in as you just need the one arrow with it. Let’s go over how you can get the Infinity enchantment in Minecraft.

How to Get The Infinity Enchantment in Minecraft

Carrying more than a stack of arrows can be quite tedious and make you have to make tough decisions on what to take and what to leave behind as you go caving or exploring. With the Infinity Enchantment, you only need to carry a single arrow. Which frees up at least one other inventory slot and allows you to always be ready to fight at range.

As long as you have at least one arrow in your inventory, you will be able to shoot your bow. The only thing you need to worry about is your bow breaking while you are using it. Of course, it is not easy to get such a strong enchantment, there are currently three ways to get it in the game.

Fishing for the Enchantment

As with most enchantments in the game, you can fish them up as a book while fishing in any body of water large enough to provide fish. The chances of you pulling up any enchanted book is quite low at a 0.8% chance with a basic fishing rod.

This can be improved by adding the Luck of the Sea Enchantment onto your fishing rod. That enchantment comes in three levels and improves your chances of getting rare loot to 1.2% at rank one, 1.5% at rank two, and 1.9% at tier three.

While those odds are still quite low, many players use this as a method of farming for enchantments since all you need to get them is a fishing rod and you can set up an AFK farming system if you so desire.

Buying it From a Villager

Out of all of the villager professions, the librarian is the only one that will sell you enchantments. You will need to find a librarian villager that is selling the enchantment first before you can get it. This must require you to level up a librarian to see all the items they will offer and reset the librarian villager’s inventory by breaking and replacing their lectern.

However, once you do have a librarian villager that will sell you an Infinity enchanted book, you can buy an unlimited number of enchantments from them. The only way they will lose the book from their inventory to sell is if you break and replace their lectern again.

Roll the Dice at an Enchanting Table

The final and most costly way to try to get the Infinity enchantment is to use the enchanting system in Minecraft. As long as you have 30 levels of XP and some lapis, you can throw your bow into the enchanting table and get some random enchantments on it.

You will be fighting against getting every other bow enchantment in the game onto your bow to try and get the Infinity enchantment, but you can get it this way. It is the most costly method as you need to spend some of your levels to even try to get the enchantment on your bow, rather than looking at a villager’s shop or fishing.

You could get lucky though and come out with both the Infinity enchantment and some of the other good bow enchantments you can get. However, just be prepared to end up with a chest full of enchanted bows with power two on them.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023