How to Get the Old Oof Sound Back in Roblox

If you’ve been playing Roblox for years, or have happened to stumble across a meme compilation on any of the various social media sites that are available for media consumption, you’re guaranteed to know that the death sound is one of the most iconic parts of this game. However, with a recent update, the ever-loved oof has been replaced, and gamers are not happy with the new choice.

However, if you’re willing to tinker around a little bit, you’ll be able to add this sound back into your game. You’ll need a mild bit of tech know-how, but the process is fairly straightforward once you get your hands on all of the files that you need. Here’s how you’re able to add the oof back into Roblox!

How To Add Oof Back Into Roblox

If you’re looking to get the Oof back, you’re going to need to take a few small steps to make the magic happen. Let’s get right into it, so we can add the iconic sound back into the game!

Press on Start on Windows

on Windows Search for Roblox

Go to Open File Location

Right Click on Roblox

on Select Open File Location

Navigate to the Content folder and open it

folder and open it Navigate to the Sounds folder and open it

folder and open it Locate the new Ouch.ogg file, and leave it be for now

file, and leave it be for now Search for and download the OOF.mp3 file (very easy to find with a Google Search)

file (very easy to find with a Google Search) Download it, and find a way to convert it to a .ogg file (Converters are available online)

file (Converters are available online) Change the file name to ouch.ogg

Drag it into your Roblox Folder , replacing the new ouch sound

, replacing the new sound Start up Roblox and verify that the change was effective

Unfortunately, as it stands, this will only work on PC, so if you play the game on any other platform, you may need to either migrate to the PC, or you’ll have to hear the new ouch sound from this point forward. There may soon be a way to fix this on other platforms, but this fix currently only works for PC players.

And that’s all you’ll need to do to make sure that everything is back into place in your Roblox universe! If you’re looking for more helpful tips and tricks, make sure that you’re checking out our Roblox Guide Section, where we cover a plethora of different content for the game. If you’re looking to become a Slayer in Project Slayers or want to find all of the pets you can adopt in Adopt Me, you’ll find all of that and more here! Make sure you’re loaded up on Robux before you jump back into the game, though!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mobile, and PC.