The snowmen are back thanks to the latest limited-time Bone Chill event, but there’s a twist. Unlike the Bone Chill event in 2021, both survivors and killers can now use the snowmen to play a little hide-and-seek around the map. Whether you’re a beginner or a red-rank player, hiding inside a snowman is an invaluable trick you can use in Dead By Daylight. Here’s everything you need to know about how to hide inside a snowman in Dead by Daylight and how you can use it to your advantage.

How to Hide Inside a Snowman in Dead by Daylight

Firstly, you’ll need to find a snowman in the game. Snowmen usually appear scattered throughout the map, so be sure to check out every corner if you can. Once you’ve located a snowman, sneak up behind it and press the interact button. This will cause your character to hide inside the snowman, effectively making you invisible to everyone.

If you’re a killer, this hiding technique gives you the perfect opportunity to surprise the survivors. While they’re hiding from you, you’ll be able to sneak up on them without showing your red stain and Terror Radius. This can be especially useful when picking the survivors off one by one, as you’ll be able to mask your presence and wait for the perfect moment to strike.

As a survivor, hiding inside a snowman can be a lifesaver when you’re in a pinch. For example, if you’re repairing a generator and hear your teammate leading the killer to you, you can head to the nearest snowman to hide in it rather than just running away. Once the chase starts to move somewhere else, you can hop out and resume working on the previous generator.

Although hiding in a snowman is a great way to gain an edge, it’s important to remember that you’re not invincible when you’re in the snowman. It only takes one swing for a killer to destroy a snowman, and as a survivor, you might get injured for getting too close to the killer. A killer with a dash ability like Albert Wesker can also grab you mid-animation while you’re entering the snowman. Meanwhile, when you’re hiding in the snowman as a killer, you can still get stunned by the survivors.

So, that’s about how to hide inside a snowman in Dead by Daylight. This mechanic is fun to use and, when timed right, may help you win some games in Dead by Daylight. With that said, good luck and have fun using this trick to juke killers or survivors!

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022