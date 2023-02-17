Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has an array of dueling feats you can complete and these are small side challenges during battles — there is even one about hitting a Troll with a boulder. Unlike flipping a Dugbog on its back, throwing a rock back at a Troll thankfully won’t take as much time to learn about. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to hit a Troll with its own boulder in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hitting a Troll With Its Own Boulder in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to hit a Troll with its own boulder, all you will have to do is utilize Protego when the Troll decides to throw a boulder at you. After this, you can quickly follow that up with an Ancient Magic Throw when targeting the boulder. To use Protego you can hold Triangle on PlayStation, Q on PC, or Y on Xbox.

As for the Ancient Magic Throw when the Boulder is reflected, you will have to quickly press either R1 on PlayStation, Z on PC, or RB on Xbox. If you time it correctly, all of this will result in a fast and efficient hurling throw of the Boulder back to the Troll.

Best Strategy For Defeating Trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

Another excellent strategy for generally defeating Trolls is to unlock the Flipendo spell. Whenever a Troll hits the ground with its hammer in both hands, you can use Flipendo to knock the hammer back up toward its face for large damage.

When combining this method with throwing boulders back at the Troll, you won’t have too much issue dispatching any towering Trolls in the future. Another important aspect to note is that you will still have to make sure you are continuing to dodge whenever you see any red aura. These charges and attacks by the Trolls can catch many players off-guard.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023