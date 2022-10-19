How to Interact with the Goofy Gravestone in Fortnite

Fortnitemares are officially here in Fortnite and a new addition is Goofy Gravestones. While Halloween is about the best costumes and getting cheap jumpscares, Fortnite has introduced Goofy Gravestones to add some levity to the dark night with jokes. Here is how to interact and find Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite.

How to Interact with Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite

To interact with Goofy Gravestones, all you need to do is find one and press the interact button when prompted. When interacted with, the Goofy Gravestones give the player a funny one-liner. Here are all of the known Goofy Gravestone one-liners:

Take a femur, leave a femur

It’s just teeth in here!

Available for Sublet – Contact Grisabelle

In case of zombie outbreak, this grave will be unoccupied

Willow’s Axe Cache – Don’t Touch!

Didn’t thank the Bus Driver

Meowscles (Life 3 of 9)

Cuddle Team Founder

This is NOT a secret apocalypse bunker

This plot is sponsored by No Sweat Insurance

Interacting with the Goofy Gravestones doesn’t give you XP or make progress towards unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics. Some of the Goofy Gravestone one-liners are funny on their own, some of them joke about in-game lore, and some of them joke about inside jokes in the Fortnite community.

All Goofy Gravestone Locations in Fortnite

Goofy Gravestones can be found all over Fortnite during the Fortnitemares event. It is hard to say where all of them are because there are so many. To find Goffy Gravestones, look in the Fortnitemares-themed areas like Reality Tree, Grim Gables, and Shiny Sound. Anywhere you can find an Alteration Altar is free game for Goofy Gravestones to be nearby.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.