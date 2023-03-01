Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players will be very familiar with the very tight-knit community which flows throughout both games in the franchise and some may be looking for a Discord to join. Before you begin rushing to collect catalysts such as the one for Quicksilver Storm — it will be worth it to join the Destiny 2 server for tips and tricks. This article will take you through how to join the official Destiny 2 Discord server.

Joining the Official Destiny 2 Discord Server

In order to join the official Destiny 2 Discord Server you can do so through this link. When you are there you will notice the green tick next to the word ‘Destiny’ — the tick indicates that the server is verified and official. Make sure to either create a Discord account at this stage or if you have an account click on the link at the bottom of the square which asks if you have an account.

When you have got an account ready to join, you should automatically be taken to your Discord app on your PC/Laptop if you have it open. This will let you opt to join the server and then you will have access to the server. If you don’t have the Discord app you can still go through a similar process on the browser version.

Are There Other Worthwhile Destiny 2 Discord Servers?

Yes, there are a few servers that are not the official server which will be worth your time to join. The Destiny 2 LFG server for example can come in very handy when you need to put a fireteam together for activities where you are missing one guardian or more.

Destiny 2 (Subreddit Discord Server) — Accessed here

— Accessed here Destiny 2 LFG (Looking for Group/Guardians Server) — Accessed here

No matter what Destiny Discord server you choose to join you will be able to observe the beauty of the Destiny community from time to time as friendly guardians help one another out. Whether that be giving details of Lost Sector locations or otherwise.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023