How To Line Up Three Galaxians For “Jackpot” Trophy in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

While Pac-Man World Re-Pac may not be the hardest game around, some of the trophies and achievements in this game could cause you to want to rip your hair out. At the end of each level, you’ll be able to test your luck and spin the Slot Machine to try and earn some extra lives and points, and if you want to get the Jackpot, you’re going to need some luck, skills, and maybe some help.

That’s where we come into play. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to try your luck with this machine, as there are plenty of levels to work your way through, but even if you can’t make it happen as you go through the main story, you can play through any level again and give it another try. Here’s what you’re going to need to do to finally hit it big, and nail the Jackpot trophy or achievement!

How To Get A Jackpot In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

If you’re a gamer that wants to showcase his true skills, sometimes it can be hard if you’re depending on straight-up luck, but in the case of the Slot Machines in the world of Pac-Man, there’s a very simple trick that you can implement to work on making this seemingly impossible task much more possible.

As you watch the wheels on this machine spin, you’ll want to work on memorizing the two fruits that come before the Galaxian, and as long as you have a quick trigger finger, you’ll be able to nail this after a few attempts. With the wheel changing every level, you won’t be able to keep this fully memorized, and there is no time limit during this stage.

Focus on one wheel at a time, as they will stop from left to right, so watch, memorize, and nail it on each of these spinning slots, and you’ll have the ample opportunity to claim a hard-to-achieve trophy quickly, and much easier than expected! And as mentioned before, you’ll have plenty of tries, so don’t let it get you down if you don’t get it the first time!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.