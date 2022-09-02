Pac-Man World Re-Pac: How To Unlock Original Mode

If you’re looking to test your retro-gaming skills, you’ll want to unlock the Original Mode in Pac-Man Re-Pac as soon as you can. As soon as you find yourself on the hub lands of the Pirate Ship Area, you’ll notice that there’s a mysterious arcade machine on this sandy beach, but you won’t be able to access it, due to its dust cover.

As you may be able to guess, there happens to be a version of the arcade classic PAC-MAN in this world, but you won’t be able to get to it for a while. What do you need to do to unlock this mode, and do you need to collect everything to make this happen? Let’s dive in and find out how you can uncover this relic of the past, and how to do it!

How To Unlock PAC-MAN in Pac-Man World Re-Pac

As you make your way through the 6 different worlds that are on display, saving your family, and collecting different fruits and other tokens, you’ll find your mind wandering back to where it all began. With the original Pac-Man World celebrating 20 years of Pac-Man, this was also included on the PlayStation 1 Classic, but was available from the start, with no need to unlock it.

So, if you’re wondering how to do it here, you won’t need to travel back in time to 1980, you’ll just need to complete the game. You do not need to collect everything, nor do you need to hit a full 100% Completion score to unlock this, just a trip through the game at your own pace will let you get your hands on the controls of this arcade classic, so you can see if you’ve still got what it takes to get to the Kill Screen.

While there are plenty of things to unlock, which can lead you off of the beaten trail a bit, you won’t need to worry about getting them all to make this happen. Once you’ve completed the game, you’ll also have a chance to unlock the Master Key, which can help you get everything else that you may have missed.

Make sure that you’re checking into our Pac-Man World Re-Pac Guide Section, so you can learn about everything that has changed within this new version, find out all of the trophies and achievements that you’ll be able to unlock, and learn about the mysterious Blue Tiles that you’ll find in each of the levels! The Pac is back!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.