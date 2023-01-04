How-to-Make-Bouillabaisse-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

The majority of activities you complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley will slowly chip through your stamina, and your character may start to feel a little exhausted before you know it. Of course, taking a break from the game is a great way to allow your avatar to rest up, but during your extensive play sessions, especially when working away at certain characters’ friendship quests, you won’t want to stray from the screen, which is where cooking comes in super handy. A home-cooked meal can restore a considerable amount of your stamina depending on its rating, and the high-quality and hearty meal Bouillabaisse can do just that. So, read on to find out how you can get cooking.

How to Cook Boulillabasse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When it comes to recipes in Disney Dreamlight, Boulillabasse is one of the more elaborate dishes you’ll learn to cook, especially when compared to something as simple as a Basil Omelet, but it’s an important meal for you to make. You will need shrimp, clams, scallops, tomato, and a vegetable of your choice to craft this dish. The seafood ingredients can be found around Dazzle Beach in the sand or by fishing. However, shrimp are the hardest to come by, so it’s a good job you only need one.

Tomatoes and vegetables can be home-grown or purchased from Goofy’s Stall, depending on how much money you have. Once you’ve collected all the necessary ingredients, you can throw them into a pot on the stove and enjoy a hearty bowl of Bouillabaisse. This item sells for 671 Star Coins and is part of Goofy’s Friendship Quest, and the high-quality rating of this recipe means it’s perfect to have stored away when you need an extra boost of energy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023