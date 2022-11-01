How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chocolate Chip Cookies are one of the many delicious things you can bake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and luckily they are pretty easy to whisk up in a flash. Once you know the right ingredients and quantity, baking and cooking within this game are incredibly easy, and you’ll be a master chef in no time. But if you want to kick back and master the art of chocolate chip cookies, read on to discover how you can unlock the recipe.

How to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To bake Chocolate Chip Cookies, you will need one Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugarcane, and One Butter. Throw all of these into a stove, and you will have a delicious batch of cookies in no time. The recipe’s ingredients are straightforward, especially if you have your own farm and you know where to find sugarcane seeds to start.

Cocoa Beans are possibly the most challenging ingredient to find if you don’t know where to head, but they grow on trees around Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust. They re-spawn on trees every thirty minutes, so you can make the most of the supply if you spend a lot of time in the game. Additionally, you can find more if you have a high-level foraging buddy with you. As for butter, which may be another hurdle players face when finding the ingredients for the recipe, you can purchase this from Remy’s stock for 190 Star Coins a piece.

Even though you are gifted some Chocolate Chip Cookies toward the start of the game, you won’t unlock the recipe until you have made it yourself. So if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your friends, or just an energy-restoring recipe, these cookies are easy to make quickly and a great recipe to have on hand.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022