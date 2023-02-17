How To Make Fireworks In Minecraft

Image: Mojang

Gamers hoping to celebrate a milestone, or want something fun to play around with in Minecraft would know what it takes to craft a Firework. Not only can they jump right into the excitement of blasting these off in any direction, but they can also be used for countless other things! What will players need to do to get their hands on some fireworks? It’s much easier than originally anticipated, so let’s grab our gear and get to work!

How To Craft Fireworks In Minecraft

The first thing that gamers will need to accomplish is gathering up some materials to get this process started. Players will need to get into their world and gather or craft these materials to get some Fireworks:

Gunpowder

Paper

Crafting Table – 4 Wood Planks

Gamers that are hoping to create paper can follow this helpful guide on the site to accomplish this process with ease. Gunpowder can be gathered by defeating Creepers, or finding it while digging through different stones. Thankfully, only one piece of each of these materials are needed to make some Fireworks, so the process to gather the materials shouldn’t take too long.

Once players have gathered all of their materials, the next step is visiting the crafting bench and throwing these materials together. Players just need to place the gunpowder near the paper, and they’ll receive 3 Fireworks from these materials. Claim them off of the workbench, and start having fun!

No matter if players are celebrating a successful House Build, or something more akin to an Animal Farm, having Fireworks readily available can make any event more of a success than ever before. Gamers may even want to blast a few of these bad boys off once they get into the newest 1.20 update that unlocks a new Biome, alongside new tools for gamers to use in their adventures!

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023