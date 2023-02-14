How to Mark an Opponent With A Flare Gun in Fortnite

Completing weekly challenges in Fortnite can be a great way to gain access to various rewards you may otherwise miss quickly. In addition, they’re a great way to keep you engaged with the game and take part in elements of the game you would otherwise ignore, and they can introduce new capabilities of weapons that can become incredibly useful later down the line, even if they aren’t part of a challenge. However, due to the scale of weapons available in Fortnite, it’s unlikely you’ve explored the capabilities of every single one, so read on to find out how you can mark an opponent with a Flare Gun.

Can You Mark An Opponent with a Flare Gun in Fortnite?

Marking an enemy with a Flare Gun sounds pretty complicated, especially since it might put you on the line of being spotted by your opponent, but it’s one of the more straightforward challenges you’ll have to face. Shooting the flare into the air will send out a ping to notify you of any nearby enemies on your screen if there’s someone in your vicinity. But, to mark a player, you’ll need to encounter an opposing player first. After this, you’ll need to shoot the flare above them for the ping to apply and complete the challenge. If successful, it’ll tick itself off your list.

Luckily, Flare Guns are pretty common weapons to come across throughout Fortnite, so even though you won’t have access to one as soon as you start the game, you’ll be able to find out within chests or as floor loot pretty early on to complete the challenge without putting your player’s life on the line in search of one. In addition, their ping ability can be a great way to pull yourself out of a sticky situation if you’re one of the last players standing and you’re having a hard time finding anyone else.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023