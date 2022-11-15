God of War Ragnarok is a seamless adventure from start to finish, but something that might get in your way is the fallen pillar the Shrine of Tyr. Though the game has some instructions on how to overcome this obstacle, it can still be confusing. Here is how to pass the fallen pillar and enter the Shrine of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Move the Fallen Pillar at the Shrine of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok

For this obstacle, you won’t need the tool used to deal with the yellow cracks, you’ll need to use the Blades of Chaos. As you approach the Shrine of Tyr in Midgard, you’ll come across some structural damage thanks to Fimbulwinter.

To move the fallen pillar blocking your way to the Shrine of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok, get close to the pillar, look at the red part of it (you’ll see a button indicator with a Blade of Chaos next to it), press the circle button, and push the left analog stick to the left.

If you follow this, you’ll attach a blade to the pillar and swing it out of the way. You are now able to jump across the gap with Atreus. As you continue up, another gap will be placed before you.

To continue, look down and to the right. When you see the same circle button indicator with a Chaos Blade next to it, press the button and swing the fallen pillar to the right. And just like that, you can use the fallen pillar to get across.

Further into the Shrine of Tyr, you’ll come across another fallen pillar blocking your way (Fimbulwinter really did a number on the architecture here). To continue, you’ll need to use your Leviathan Axe to break the tree first, and then use the Blades of Chaos to move the pillar as you’ve done so far.

And that is how to get past all of the fallen pillars blocking your way to the Shrine of Tyr. As you continue forward through the story, you may need some help with the treasure locations.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022