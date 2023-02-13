How to Open Locks in Hogwarts Legacy (Levels 1, 2, 3), Explained

Nothing blocks players more in Hogwarts Legacy than the locks littered around the school and surrounding Hamlet. Since this is the wizarding world, we will need a simple lockpicking spell to gain access to any chest or room blocked with a lock. However, none of your normal teachers will be handing out this spell through your special assignments. Let’s go over how to get the lockpicking spell and level it up in Hogwarts Legacy,

How to Unlock The Lockpicking Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to gain access to Alohomora you will need to progress quite a bit through the main story quests of the game. The quest you will be looking for is The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament. Once you have hit this quest you will see that the reward is the Alohomora spell.

This quest will have you going to see the caretaker that you meet on your way to Hogsmeade the first time. When you first meet him, he was a bit distant and he explains why in this first quest. Gladwin Moon saw a Demiguise in Hogsmeade that day and ever since then, he has noticed these horrifying Demiguise statues that are holding moons that seem to be taunting him.

Moon is too afraid to collect these statues himself and instead asks you to collect them for him. He first needs you to collect a few that are located in the faculty wing of the school. In order to get into this wing he teaches you Alohomora in order to open the lock on the door. This begins a stealth section where you need to sneak around and grab the Demiguise Moon statues that are in that area.

How to Level Up The Lockpicking Spell, Alohomora, in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have completed the request to grab the Demiguise Moon statues in the faculty wing, Moon will ask you to go around and collect any other Demiguise Moon Statues that you can find. This leads to yet another collection as these statues are found in countless locations in the school and surrounding areas. However, the main trick with these statues is that they can only be collected at night.

This means you will need to sneak into many areas you are not supposed to be in after curfew in order to collect the statues. You will want to collect at least a few of them as the side quest that Moon gives you after helping him is to hand over nine more statues to get the level two Alohomora spell. Once you have given him the nine statues, he will teach you the higher-level version of the spell and then ask you to bring him another thirteen statues to get the level-three Alohomora spell.

This means that you will need to collect many of the Demiguise Moon statues in the game in order to get both levels of the spell. Once you have turned them all in, you are free to open any lock that you come across and explore the rest of the school to your heart’s content. Just make sure you can easily read the map so you don’t get lost.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023