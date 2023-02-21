Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So this is it. You met up with Natty at Falbarton Castle in pursuit of Theophilus Harlow. He’s a dangerous man, so you have to get through the castle and through his henchmen if you want to get to the bottom of his schemes with Rookwood. What might block you as you go through the castle is how to open the main gate; so here’s how you can get past this hurdle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Open the Main Gate in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have climbed the battlements, Natty awaits for you to open the main gate from the inside. However, you have to find that specific mechanism bound to the door. Cast Revelio to highlight it.

Next, cast Depulso to spin the mechanism. The gate will start to raise as you do that. Keep using the spell until it can’t raise anymore. Finally, cast Accio to pull that yellow handle to lock the door in place.

Upon doing this, Natty should now be able to get through and once again meet up with you. At this point, the rest of the mission should be rather straightforward. It’s up to you if you want to stealthily take on all of Rookwood’s people or go all out with the magic you learned.

There are also some hidden chests if you thoroughly explore the area. Do not worry if you missed anything. Falbarton Castle can be revisited after completing this quest. Luckily, there is even a Floo Flame nearby to get there quicker.

This will also be the quest where you first fly a Hippogriff. If you received the Dark Arts set from the Deluxe Edition, you’ll soon be able to customize your mount to customize the looks.

With all that done, you now have found another use for the Depulso spell. It can be used more than in just combat. If you ever feel like you need to push some kind of object, your intuition may be correct.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023