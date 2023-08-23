How to Play a Franchise Mode Pro Bowl in Madden 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How do you play the Pro Bowl in Franchise Mode for Madden 24? The Pro Bowl is an all-star game where the NFL takes the best-performing players of the season and splits them into the NFC and AFC teams, where they face off to claim the Pro Bowl trophy. Read further to find out about playing the Pro Bowl in Franchise Mode for Madden 24.

Can You Play the Pro Bowl in Franchise Mode for Madden 24?

At the time of writing, there seems to be no way to play the Pro Bowl during Franchise Mode for Madden 24. I have tried every method possible, and the game only allows viewing the Pro Bowl roster instead of actually playing in it. This is the conclusion after trying methods that worked in previous Maddens, having my players make the Pro Bowl roster, even simulating ten years. Nothing worked.

Additionally, I made sure to import the current roster and attempted to play Franchise Mode online and offline. On top of that, I had five teams going at once and switched between teams to see if “Play Pro Bowl” became available for any of the five, and it was still not an option.

All these failing attempts make me believe that EA either took the option out of Madden 24 or it’s a bug that needs to be addressed by the developer. Unless I’m missing something, playing the Pro Bowl in Franchise Mode is impossible or a very slim chance and the luck of the draw.

On the bright side, you can play Pro Bowl outside of Franchise Mode, as there is a specific mode for this on the main menu. Select “Quick Play,” then “Pro Bowl,” and pick either NFC or AFC for the superstar game. The good news is that this mode can be played solo or through couch co-op with a friend. The downfall is that you can’t play online or switch the roster. Still, Pro Bowl Mode allows you to choose the game’s best offensive and defensive playbooks!

