Ashe is one of the most popular DPS characters in Overwatch 2, and for a good reason. She is a pretty mobile hero capable of dealing large amounts of damage from a distance. With the right playstyle, her entire kit can surprise, outplay, and even outlast enemies in team fights and duels. If you’re thinking of maining her, ensure you know how to play Ashe in Overwatch 2 and use her abilities to your advantage.

Ashe’s Abilities in Overwatch 2

The first step in playing Ashe is familiarizing yourself with her abilities. Ashe has a total of four abilities that can be used in combat. Her primary weapon is the Viper, a high-powered semi-automatic rifle that can be scoped in for a more powerful shot but a slower fire rate.

Her Dynamite ability is an explosive projectile that can inflict area-of-effect damage and burn enemies over time. In addition to that, Ashe has a Coach Gun that can be used to knock back enemies or propel Ashe into the air.

Finally, her B.O.B. ultimate ability summons a powerful robot ally that can be used to deal heavy damage or distract enemies. Now that you understand Ashe’s abilities, let’s discuss how to use them in Overwatch 2.

How to Play Ashe in Overwatch 2

Ashe is best played from a distance, taking advantage of her mid to long-range capabilities to pick off enemies from afar. Her Viper can pick off low-health enemies from a distance, and her Coach Gun can be used to reposition or escape a bad situation.

You can use her Dynamite ability to pressure the enemy and chip away their health. With Mercy’s damage boost, hitting multiple enemies with her dynamite also allows her to gain ultimate charge quickly. Overall, this is a remarkable ability to clear out groups of enemies.

As for Ashe’s ultimate B.O.B., it’s best to wait for dire moments to summon him. For example, you’ll want to call B.O.B. when no one else can contest the point during overtime or when your tank got picked off during a crucial moment. A good timing of B.O.B. can turn the tide of a team fight.

Ashe is a powerful damage hero, but she does have some weaknesses. Her lack of close-range damage makes her vulnerable to close-range heroes like Tracer and Genji. Her ultimate ability is also easily countered by heroes like D.Va and Sigma, who can absorb or block the damage. In addition to that, Ana can quickly shut her ultimate down by landing a sleep dart on B.O.B.

In general, Ashe is an excellent damage hero who is great at dealing with enemies at a distance. Her mobility, firepower, and ultimate ability make her a great choice for dealing damage in various situations. She is vulnerable to close-range heroes, so keeping her away from them as much as possible is essential. By utilizing Ashe’s entire kit correctly, she can be a nightmare to play against in Overwatch 2.

