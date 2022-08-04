How to Play Boss Rush in Pokemon Unite – Tips and Tricks

With Pokemon Unite finally hitting its 1st Anniversary, you’ll be pleased to see all of the new features that have been added to the game. One of the most exciting ones, however, happens to be the new Boss Rush Mode, which will allow you and your team to work your magic against the big bosses of the game, working on taking down their health pool for great rewards.

But, if you find yourself getting knocked out often, you may need a few bits of help to make sure that you’re ready to take them down next time. That’s where we come into play, as we are going to be helping out with some excellent tips and tricks to help you beat the bosses, and showcase your true battle power in this exciting new mode!

Pokemon Unite Boss Rush Tips

You may need help figuring out how to conquer this mode, from the best choices for Pokemon to special strategies that you can employ, so let’s take a look and find out the best ways to make your time with Pokemon Unite’s Boss Rush Mode more exciting and fun than ever before.

Select These Pokemon To Succeed

If you’re normally a Charizard main, it may be time to put them aside, at least if you’re planning on making your way into the Boss Rush mode. You’ll find that while they are powerful, they may not offer the typing that you need, and can be wiped off of the map immediately. You’ll want to select one of these Pokemon to journey onto the Battlefield with:

Espeon

Slyveon

Slowbro

Gardevior

Snorlax

Duraludon

Glaceon

Blissy

Decidueye

Trevenant

Eldegoss

Making sure that your team is evenly spaced out will help you succeed, you don’t need a full team of Attackers, so make sure that you’re throwing some Support and Defender Pokemon in for good measure. Making sure that you’re taking full advantage of your team can help you succeed during these tough battles.

Communicate Via Voice or In-Game Text

You’ll want to make sure that you’re trying to spread the message of whatever you’re trying to do because if you all just rush in for an attack, there is a good chance that your team is going to get wiped out quickly. Making sure that you’re utilizing different options to voice chat if you’re playing with friends, or using the in-game chat to let other players know what is on your mind can save you from heartbreak quickly.

Utilize your Defender to their full potential, and make sure that the boss keeps their Aggro up towards them, so your attackers on the team can start dishing out major punishment. Making sure that your team knows to keep this method up is great, and having the chance to move things around as you play can help you keep from getting smoked.

Keep Healing, And Hide When Needed

You’ll be able to keep your health up if you’re roaming around the stage during the battle. At random intervals, Berries will pop up along the edges of the battlefield, so make sure that you’re taking the time to run and grab one if you need it will help you stay alive longer than ever, especially when you get to the last tier of this mode. While you’ll have 5 minutes to fight them, this can feel like forever if you keep getting eliminated.

Make sure that you’re using the environment to your advantage as well, and hiding behind obstacles to avoid taking big hits when available. Depending on the Pokemon that you have chosen, you may still even be able to attack while behind these walls, so you’ll be able to protect yourself while inflicting damage to your enemy. Keep an eye out for their biggest moves, and get as far away as possible if you see something major coming your way.

Using these to your advantage, you’ll find that you’ll be working your way through these bosses in no time, so get your friends together and get out there to smash your opponents into the dirt! Making sure that you have the right Pokemon for the job is key, so make sure you’re checking out our Pokemon Unite Guide Section for tips on how to get your hands on them, as well as the unique skins and rewards for this anniversary event. You’ll also be able to get a sneak peek at the newest monster entering the fray, so prepare yourself for their powerful moves!

Pokemon Unite is available now on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.