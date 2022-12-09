As a welcomed addition to how people can play Among Us, there is a newly released Hide and Seek mode. It plays mostly as it’s advertised, with an Inner Sloth twist. If you want to grab a few friends and add some variety to the whole gameplay loop, this is what you need to know.

How to Play Hide and Seek in Among Us

To play a game of this, you will obviously have to update your game to the latest version. The game mode is available for free, so whether you’re on the paid version or free mobile version of Among Us, this will be playable regardless.

Hide and Seek is a bit different here. While still maintaining the aspect of completing tasks and avoiding being killed by the Imposter, there will be no social deduction phases. Instead, the Crewmates have to complete tasks as fast and safely as possible to speed up the survival timer.

That survival timer will count down when the match commences. The Imposter has to kill all the Crewmates before that timer hits zero. With each task a Crewmate completes, it’ll speed up the countdown.

Crewmates will be notified when the Imposter is approaching, allowing them to create an impromptu escape plan like hiding in the environment or even venting. Of course, the Imposter will have limited vision and cannot use vents to create a sense of balance.

When the timer gets closer to hitting 0, the Imposter will get a significant buff. Such buffs include a speed boost, a “Seek Map” to help them more easily locate the surviving Crewmates, and pings.

This mode can be played locally and online. You can find Hide and Seek matches in public lobbies or create your own private lobby with friends. The only thing you can’t set is how many Imposters there will be. There can only be one.

Among Us is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, and the Microsoft Store. The game is also free to play on iOS and Android.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022