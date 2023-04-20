How to Play the Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta

Image: Toys For Bob

Crash Team Rumble is shaping up to be chaotically fun with plenty of opportunities to capture as much Wumpa Fruit as possible, and people have been wondering how to join the beta. Whenever the term “closed beta” is floated around it may confuse some into thinking that they can’t join it at all. This article will take you through how to join the Crash Team Rumble closed beta.

How to Join the Crash Team Rumble Beta — Ways to Get Access

In order to join the Crash Team Rumble closed beta you will have to preorder the game on PlayStation or Xbox. If you don’t manage to preorder before the closed beta starts you can still preorder and get your code for access to the beta. Once you have the code it needs to be redeemed via your platform store section. Listed below you will find the steps written for you to follow on each platform.

PlayStation:

Navigate to the “PlayStation Store” section/tab. Go into this store. Move up to the top right of the screen to where there are three dots and press these. Select “Redeem Code”. Enter the Closed Beta code and redeem it.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

Open up the store when you have booted up your Xbox console. On your controller press the “view button” which is on the left side of the power (Xbox logo) button From here you can select the “redeem” option. Enter your closed beta code and redeem it to download and get access.

When Does the Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta Start and How to Play?

Image: Toys For Bob

The closed beta starts on April 20 and will run until April 24. This gives you plenty of time to enjoy all that there is within the beta. In order to play the beta you will also need an Activision Account to play when you have your code. After you have both an Activision Account and have downloaded the game, you will be free to take part in the closed beta.

It should also be noted that you can get closed beta access regardless of what edition you choose to pre-order.

Will There Be an Open Beta for Crash Team Rumble?

It is not likely that there will be an open beta for Crash Team Rumble since the game is scheduled for launch in June. The closed beta will be your way of testing the game out before launch unless the developers have planned for anything else beforehand.

Crash Bandicoot 4 players were also heavily invested in wanting to play as both Crash and Coco, now you can do so in this title too — exciting stuff! Time to dive into the Wumpa Fruit collecting action sooner rather than later if you have a closed beta code.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023