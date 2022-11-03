How to Play Vittorio Toscano in Dead by Daylight: Perks, Counters, and More

Vittorio Toscano is Dead by Daylight’s newest Survivor, which will be released in Chapter 26, titled Forged in Fog, on November 22. His perks provide benefits to repairing generators for you and your fellow survivors. These perks allow the Survivors to complete the primary objective of a trial, repairing generators, much quicker. Chapter 26 will also release a new Killer called The Knight and the Shattered Square map. Here is everything you need to know about the Vittorio Toscano’s, perks, counters, and much more.

How to Play Vittorio Toscano in Dead by Daylight

Vittorio Toscano is an Italian scholar and researcher focused on lost civilizations, ancient history, and forgotten tomes. He tried to use the Lapis Paradisus to escape the dungeon he was a prisoner of but accidentally entered the fog instead, becoming our newest Survivor. Here is Vittorio Toscano’s character profile:

Birth Year: 1343

Gender: Male

Role: Endless Wanderer

Nationality: Italian

Fun Fact 1: Vittorio is the Italian version of Victor.

Fun Fact 2: The Toscano surname denotes someone from the Tuscany region of Italy.

Vittorio Toscano’s Perks

Here are Vittorio Toscano’s three unique perks:

Potential Energy

After repairing Generators for a total of 12 uninterrupted seconds, press the Active Ability button to activate Potential Energy:

Continuing to repair the Generator will charge Potential Energy instead of progressing the Generator.

Converts 1.5% of repair progression into 1 token, up to a maximum of 20 Tokens.

Missing Skill Checks results in losing some Tokens.

While Potential Energy has at least 1 token, press the Active Ability button while repairing a Generator to instantly progress it by 1% per token, consuming all remaining Tokens and deactivating Potential Energy. In addition, potential Energy loses all TOkens and deactivates upon losing a Health State.

Fogwise

Succeeding a Great Skill Check while repairing a Generator reveals the Killer’s Aura to you for 4/5/6 seconds.

Quick Gambit

Increases the Repair speed of any other Survivor by 6/7/8% while you are being chased within 24 meters of the Generator they are currently repairing.

Vittorio Toscano Counters

Potential Energy can be countered by killer perks that make skill checks challenging to succeed because you lose tokens upon a failure. Standard Skill Check perks that Killers run are Hex: Huntress Lullaby, Overcharge, and Unnerving Presence.

Fogwise can be countered by any perk, power, or add-on that gives the Killer the Undetectable status effect, which blocks their Aura from being revealed to Survivors. Typical perks include Beast of Prey, Tinkerer, and Trail of Torment. Common Killer powers include Evil Within I (The Shape), Night Shroud (The Ghost Face), and the Wailing Bell (The Wraith). Examples of add-ons that provide the Undetectable status effect are Blighted Corruption, Iridescent Brick, and “Bad Man’s” Last Breath.

Quick Gambit can be countered by Killer perks that punish other nearby Survivors after you enter the dying state or are being carried by the Killer. Standard Killer perks include Infectious Fright, Jolt, and Starstruck. Nearby Survivors can be within a specific range of the Killer’s location or their Terror Radius.

How to Play Vittorio Toscano in the PTB

If you want to practice your Knight Killer builds, you can use the PTB by following the below steps:

Open your Steam Library Right-click on Dead by Daylight and click Properties Navigate to Beta Select Public Tests using the dropdown menu Restart Steam and Launch Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022