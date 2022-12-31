How to Play WWE 2K22’s Universe Mode | Tips and Tricks

Gamers jumping into WWE 2K22‘s Universe Mode have plenty to look forward to, especially if they’re hoping to live out their dreams of managing a squad of their favorite wrestlers. However, it can be a very daunting mode, especially for players unsure of how to properly tackle it.

Thankfully, we are here to help. While there are plenty of options available in this particular game mode, having a bit of knowledge of the league may help before jumping in. Let’s find out the best way to have a great time with the Universe Mode in WWE 2K22!

Tips & Tricks For Universe Mode In WWE 2K22

When jumping into WWE 2K22’s Universe Mode, the first thing that players will need to do is choose which league they want to work in, either Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. Making this first choice will be important, and allows players to pick and choose how to proceed. Let’s find out some of the best ways to enjoy this particular mode.

Don’t Burn Yourself Out

The first thing that players will need to ensure is that they know their limits. Working as a General Manager sounds like it may be easy, but it can be just as exhausting as being in the ring. Knowing your limits is key to enjoying this mode, so maybe try out a shorter season before Frog Splashing too far in.

If the player selects the longest season, they won’t be able to continue on a new route until this one is done, or they delete the data for that particular save file. This could be awful for those that like to aim for full completion on a title, so find that perfect sweet spot before jumping in.

Use Your Imagination For Epic Matches

The thing that makes Universe Mode special is the ability to draft wrestlers into your particular choice of league. Being able to set up incredible matches against Tag Teams of your choice can make this much more exciting than the typical story mode, especially if the player creates rivalries and special belt matches that have never been done before.

Getting creative is part of the enjoyment of this mode, so make sure to flex those brain muscles when starting Universe Mode up. If you want a Tag Team of Otis and Rikishi to go against Logan Paul and The Miz, players will be able to make this happen at their own pace.

Give Old Dogs New Tricks

Universe Mode is all about getting inventive. Find a way to revitalize an old wrestler with some new tricks, and watch what they’ll be able to make happen. Seeing an old favorite come back into the spotlight as a Heel is something exciting, especially if players are tired of the same old thing.

Much like our tip above, get creative when setting up old favorites with new tricks. While Cactus Jack may not normally be on the bad side, giving him a bit of a bad side could lead to some interesting matches in the long run. The ability to customize just about everything is there, so utilize it.

Draft Up A Storyline

One of the main reasons that the WWE is as successful as it is has to do with the continued narrative that they drive home week after week. Making a storyline that follows along with what the player is doing can make the Universe Mode more exciting than anything ever before seen on TV.

While it may sound a bit silly on paper, or screen for that matter, making up a storyline for the drafted wrestlers on the team can be quite exciting. It’s almost like a D&D campaign for really muscular, sweaty men and women, and it could lead to some hilarious moments. No matter what kind of storyline players create, it’s something unique that nobody else could do.

Just Have Fun, Honestly

The thing that makes the Universe Mode special is that no two players will have the same experience with it. Picking and choosing specific wrestlers for the league of their choice, alongside a drafted-up storyline will give gamers the chance to run the WWE exactly how they would like to.

Getting rid of wrestlers they don’t like while keeping their favorites and putting them through their paces sounds like a dream come true for many fans of the sport, and this particular mode can make it happen. Having fun is the biggest key, and if players are still struggling to get behind this mode after trying it out, don’t be afraid to leave it behind and move on to something different. There is more than enough to do within the walls of this game!

Get ready to lay the smackdown on your foes with weapons, make some custom tunes for entrances, and make the world your oyster with Universe Mode. The fate of the WWE is up to you, so chokeslam your way into the record books.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022