How to Redeem Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblems for Free

Though Lightfall is still a month away, four Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblems leaked online today which means you can redeem them now and rock Lightfall emblems to show your anticipation. If you can’t wait for the three new exotic armor pieces, this is the best way to show it. Here is how to get the four Destiny 2 Lightfall emblems early and for free.

How to Get Free Destiny 2 Lightfall Emblems

No, these emblems aren’t unlocked through Prime Gaming rewards or a specific event. To get these four Destiny 2 Lightfall emblems today, way before Lightfall even starts, all you need to do is know the codes and redeem them on Bungie’s site.

Luckily, you have us to give you the codes and you already have the Bungie redeem site. To redeem the codes, you’ll first need to log in to Bungie with your specific console. If you have cross save enabled, it won’t matter what platform you sign in on. With that done, you are ready to input the codes.

Here are the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblem codes:

YAA-37T-FCN

J6P-9YH-LLP

993-H3H-M6K

XVK-RLA-RAM

Now that you have the codes, simply paste them into the redeem box and press redeem. Now, when you log into Destiny 2, the Lightfall emblems will be there for you to use.

If you want to prepare for Lightfall, now is the time. You only have a month left to grind out the H.E.L.M. weapons you really want and need. You can also focus on completing Iron Banner challenges while that is still live. Whatever you do, you can now do it in style thanks to the new Lightfall emblems.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023