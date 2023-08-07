How to Remove Custom Characters from Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Party

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of quests to complete and while you are venturing forth with your party, you may have friends or general extra Custom Characters in the group. If you have then you will probably be wondering how to actually remove them, and you wouldn’t be alone on that thought. This article will take you through if you can remove custom characters from your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is It Possible to Remove Custom Characters From Your Party in Baldur’s Gate 3?

At the time of writing, it is not possible to remove custom characters/co-op characters from the party you have. This effectively means that if someone joins your game during the campaign (or if you have additional custom characters), you won’t be able to remove them from the party in any way. Of course, this can cause some chaos for anyone who was planning to clean up their party for the adventures ahead.

Related: How to Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Crashing and Freezing

For online multiplayer, this especially can wreak havoc considering that a restart of the campaign may be what some people could resort to if they’ve just had someone they maybe don’t know too much join up. I would say to only join up with those (for the time being) who you will likely spend a lot of time with on the game.

How to Remove Custom Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

Even though there is no official fix/new implementation system for giving the option to remove custom characters as of yet, there is another method you can use. Frustratingly for some, this requires you to actually load a save from the time before when you had the other player join with their custom character. It is for this reason that I highly recommend you keep track of the saves without any custom characters.

Related: How to Create Custom Party Members in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

It is unknown when or even if there will be a fix implemented for this but Redditors have already been avidly sharing their concerns about the issue and it is likely Larian Studios may notice this. For the time being, you can use the above workaround to remove Custom Characters from your Baldur’s Gate 3 party.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023