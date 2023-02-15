After speaking to Garnuff the Goblin and taking on his quest, he wants you to help retrieve his stolen Mooncalf, Biscuit. It seems easy enough that all you have to do is retrieve the beast. However, it’s located in a Poacher camp, guarded by some enemies you have to clear out. So here, we’ll go over how you can rescue Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy and complete the quest.

How to Rescue Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy

As you get to the camp, it’s best to clear it of all the enemies present. Trying to rescue a beast with your nab-sack is going to be a lot tougher with enemies scaring the fauna away but also hurting you. So, utilize all the spells you have learned this far into the game to do away with them.

With the encampment cleared, you can now get to the cage and perform Alohomora to pick the lock open. The quest does not end here once you have opened the cage. You then need to use your nab-sack and specifically get Biscuit. Just like capturing any other beast from a previous side quest like when you first got access to the Vivarium, you have to do the same here.

First, you have to make sure that you are locked onto Biscuit and not the other Mooncalves. Her name will appear on the top of the screen if you’re set on the correct one. The others will simply be named their normal species name.

If you’re having trouble rescuing her, it’s advised to use spells like Disillusionment so it won’t detect you so easily. Then, cast a spell like Accio or Levioso to stop it in its tracks. While suspended, it’s the best time to take out your nab-sack and capture it. Once you have completed the QTE minigame, return back to Garnuff and you are done!

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023