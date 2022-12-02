How to Reset Your Charizard Raid Crystal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Seven Star Charizard raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no easy feat, but with high risk comes high reward. High-level raids are the way forward for any player looking to farm materials fast in the game. With Charizard being the most vigorous opponent you have faced thus far, the challenge is quick to hand out the rewards to any successful player. However, once you have captured the beast and completed the Raid, the crystal will disappear as it does with any lower-leveled raid. So is there a way you can continue farming materials while having Charizard in your party? Read on.

How To Face The Charizard Raid Again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve already faced the Charizard Raid in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and successfully captured the Charizard, you may be wondering if there’s a way to reset the crystal and continue to face the Raid for the materials it rewards you with, and there is. First, you’ll need to access the time on your Nintendo Switch, which can be done through the home screen, settings, system settings, and then date and time. Leave the date, but set the time to 23:59. Once the clock hits midnight, you’ll be able to reaccess the Raid within your game and re-challenge the Charizard. However, you won’t be able to catch it again.

Similar to how crystals appeared during the Eevee Tera Raid event, the Seven-Star Raid crystals will glitter on the map. Since every Charizard you face during the event will have a dragon Tera-Type, the glittering Dragon-Type icons will likely be the seven-star Raids. Each time you reset your crystals in this way, they will move across the map. It’ll keep you on your toes, but you’ll be able to reap a large number of materials and EXP candy if you can consistently complete each Raid. Since it’s a timed event, ensure that your clock matches the dates the event is on in case the crystal stops appearing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022