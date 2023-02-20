How to Resize the Chat Window in WoW Dragonflight

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you looking to resize the chat window in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? It is essential to be able to customize everything you see on screen to make your experience with your playthrough more enjoyable. Players can do this by adjusting the HUD, action bars, and chat box size for community events. This guide has you covered with how you can adapt your chat box to the size of your liking.

Steps to Adjust Chat Box in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While the game briefly explains how to adjust everything in your HUD, it can be easy to forget the steps. Below are the steps you need to follow to get into the settings for your chat box and other HUD options.

Open the main menu by hitting the escape button on your keyboard. Choose edit from the screen pop-up. Select the chat box and make it yellow. Click on the bottom right-hand corner of the chat box, where you will now see a blue arrow. Click and drag to adjust to your preferred size.

This is a great feature the game includes, as it will allow you to adjust the height and width as many times as you like. This can make your experience more enjoyable by allowing you to see everything on your screen more clearly. Make sure you hit save when you are done, or it will return to its previous size.

Feel free to adjust other HUD components in the same section as your chat box. For example, you can select the action bars and move them or even hide them altogether, giving you more room to work with. It all boils down to preference.

If you cannot customize certain features in this HUD setting screen, you may have to download some add-ons to your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight game. There are handy websites that will allow you to download add-ons quickly.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023